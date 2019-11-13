A 31-year-old man is facing serious criminal charges in connection with an armed bank robbery on Tuesday in Orillia.

The OPP says the suspect approached a teller at the CIBC on West Street claiming he had a weapon, and demanding cash.

Officers say once the man was given an undisclosed amount of money, he ran from the bank southbound on West Street.

Police, along with the K9 unit, searched the area, but turned up nothing.

The OPP made the arrest two days later on Thursday.

The accused faces more than half a dozen charges, including, armed robbery, uttering threats and possession of controlled drugs.