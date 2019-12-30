BARRIE -- Armed police officers swarmed the National Bank in downtown Collingwood late Monday morning after receiving a call about a robbery in progress.

"We discovered the robbery had not taken place. No such incident had taken place whatsoever. However, based on the information received from the caller, it was determined there was possibly a threat to public safety," OPP Const. Martin Hachey explained.

Const. Hachey says the OPP must take every threat seriously.

"We have to attend, obviously, and deploy every available resource and treat it as if it's real until proven otherwise."

Police shut down a portion of Hurontario Street between Second and Third streets shortly after 11 a.m. for several hours while officers investigated.

Police say no one was found to be acting in a threatening manner, and there were no arrests.

After concluding it was just a hoax, police turned their focus to finding the prankster.

They say the initial call came from an address in Innisfil, but South Simcoe Police have since confirmed that too was false.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).