A group of bandits rolled up on their motorcycles and stormed a farm near Wasaga Beach.

The group donned masks and snatched up as much corn from the field in Springwater Township as they could. But the farmer didn’t call police, because it’s all for a good cause.

This was the 8th annual corn heist put on by the Canadian Motorcycle Cruisers Club. The group pretends to steal corn from the farmer, who is in on the heist, and later pay for the bounty.

The money then goes into a 50/50 draw and the balance is donated to different local charities.

This year’s proceeds are going to My Sisters Place in Alliston and the Children’s Wish Foundation.