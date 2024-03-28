Balaclava-clad man robs Huntsville store

Huntsville police were called after a brazen daytime robbery of a convenience store.

A man wearing a balaclava walked into a convenience store on Main Street East and demanded cash shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Police arrived and were able to identify the possible suspect.

At 11:30 a.m., a 38-year-old Huntsville man was arrested and charged with robbery with theft, disguise with intent and two counts of theft under $5,000.

He was held for a bail hearing and later released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.