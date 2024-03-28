BARRIE
Barrie

    • Balaclava-clad man robs Huntsville store

    Huntsville OPP police cruiser in this undated file image. Huntsville OPP police cruiser in this undated file image.
    Share

    Huntsville police were called after a brazen daytime robbery of a convenience store.

    A man wearing a balaclava walked into a convenience store on Main Street East and demanded cash shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.

    Police arrived and were able to identify the possible suspect.

    At 11:30 a.m., a 38-year-old Huntsville man was arrested and charged with robbery with theft, disguise with intent and two counts of theft under $5,000.

    He was held for a bail hearing and later released.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News