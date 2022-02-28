Bake something sweet and help animals in need on National Cupcake Day
An annual campaign encourages dessert lovers to get baking on National Cupcake Day to support furry friends across the country.
National Cupcake Day, held on Feb. 28, has been an annual event in Canada for the last ten years.
Participants are encouraged to bake sweet treats at home and make a donation in support of local SPCAs, humane shelters or rescue groups.
Bakers can also snap a photo of their creation and submit it for a chance to win a prize.
More information on National Cupcake Day can be found here.
Ukraine slows Russian advance, talks underway in Belarus
Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia's advance and held onto the capital and other key cities — at least for now. In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces put on high alert, threatening to elevate the war to a terrifying new level.
Does Putin's alert change risk of nuclear war?
Russian President Vladimir Putin's implied threat to turn the Ukraine war into a broader nuclear conflict presents U.S. President Joe Biden with choices rarely contemplated in the atomic age, including whether to raise the alert level of U.S. nuclear forces.
Live updates: Switzerland adopts EU sanctions against Russia
The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Thursday.
World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine
The world's largest aircraft, the Antonov AN-225, has been destroyed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials, generating alarm and sadness among the aviation world in which it occupies almost cult status.
How Zelensky is changing the West's response to Russia
Five days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already done more to transform the West's policy toward Russia than 30 years of post-Cold War summits, policy resets and showdowns with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Most of Ontario COVID-19 restrictions are lifting in March. Here's what you need to know
Nearly all of Ontario’s major COVID-19 restrictions will lift this week, bringing the province the closest it’s been to pre-pandemic life.
'Delay means death': We're running out of ways to adapt to the climate crisis, new report shows. Here are the key takeaways
Climate change is on course to transform life on Earth as we know it, and unless global warming is dramatically slowed, billions of people and other species will reach points where they can no longer adapt to the new normal, according to a major report published Monday.
Displaced by war, tens of thousands of Ukrainians take shelter in Poland
The influx of civilians fleeing Ukraine has turned a warehouse in a small Polish village into a massive shelter -- and the number of refugees is going up by the minute.
How interest rate hikes could affect your mortgage payment
With the Bank of Canada's key interest rate target expected to rise this year, experts point to the cumulative impact this will have on Canadian homeowners, particularly those with variable-rate mortgages.
Children called 911, relayed key details about killer amid mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia
When a gunman impersonating a Mountie started killing people in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020, four children huddled in a home where they relayed key information about the killer and his replica police car as the tragedy unfolded around them.
Ukrainians in the Maritimes launch efforts for Ukraine
Ukrainians in the Maritimes have launched efforts to provide support to those in Ukraine.
Former CEO of Halifax's IWK Health Centre found guilty of fraud
The former CEO of a Halifax children’s hospital has been found guilty of one count of fraud over $5,000.
UPAC closes investigation into former Quebec premier Jean Charest
The investigation into allegations of illegal financing within the Quebec Liberal Party under then-leader Jean Charest is over.
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Quebec
The Quebec government is lifting more restrictions that were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montreal's Ukrainian community prays and protests for an end to the Russian invasion
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, parishioners and protesters gathered in Montreal on Sunday calling and praying for peace.
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about the end of vaccine passports in Ottawa
Ontario will lift the proof of vaccination requirements for restaurants, gyms and all indoor settings on Tuesday.
Ottawa residents stand in solidarity with Ukraine outside Russian Embassy
The rally started in front of the Russian Embassy with speeches and the singing of the Ukrainian national anthem, before the crowd marched to Ottawa City Hall.
Ontario set to introduce $15 minimum wage for app-based gig workers
The Ontario government is set to introduce new legislation Monday that will give app-based gig workers “fundamental rights,” including a $15 minimum wage and transparency when it comes to their tips.
Live updates: Switzerland adopts EU sanctions against Russia
The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Thursday.
Cambridge road reopens after Friday's cooking oil spill
Saginaw Parkway has reopened in Cambridge, three days after a truck carrying 16,000 litres of used cooking oil overturned onto the road.
Four people injured in crash near Mount Forest
OPP say four people have serious injuries after a crash Sunday evening just south of Mount Forest.
The Glorious Sons to headline all-Canadian Thursday show at Rock The Park
Following a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, Rock the Park is back for 2022 and organizers have announced an all-Canadian line up for Thursday July 14.
Norfolk County resident loses over $200k in online romance scam
OPP are warning the public after a Norfolk County resident lost over $200,000 in a romance scam.
Ontario lifts vaccine passport and new rules for travellers arriving in Canada: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Shooting on Manitoulin Island
A southern Ontario resident was shot in M'Chigeeng First Nation on Saturday, Chief Linda Debassige confirmed in a news release.
Vaccine requirements to be dropped, but municipalities hoping for official blessing
As the Ontario government drops proof of COVID-19 vaccine requirements on March 1, Windsor-Essex municipalities are navigating the new path forward.
Bird flu in Michigan prompts zoo to move birds indoors
A majority of birds on exhibit at the Detroit Zoo are being moved indoors as a precaution against the bird flu which federal and state officials have confirmed to be in Michigan.
Over 50 beehives in fully engulfed barn fire in Lakeshore
A large barn with over 50 beehive flats became fully engulfed in flames in Lakeshore.
New less stringent COVID-19 testing measures arrive for Canadians returning from abroad
Stringent COVID-19 testing measures have dissuaded some Canadians from travelling abroad throughout the pandemic, but those measures have been scaled back.
Man, 33, dead in shootout with Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP has asked Saskatoon Police Service to conduct an independent, external investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday.
Hundreds rally outside Saskatoon City Hall to support Ukraine
A rally for Ukraine outside City Hall Sunday gathered hundreds of people in Saskatoon.
Flames take over southeast Edmonton apartment complex, forcing residents out of homes
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire tore through a southeast Edmonton complex early Monday morning.
3 taken to hospital in multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge
Three people were taken to hospital Sunday afternoon after a serious, multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge, B.C.
New rules for COVID-19 travel testing have British Columbians packing their bags
Strict COVID-19 testing requirements that have prevented many British Columbians from travelling internationally for nearly two years are changing.