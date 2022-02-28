Bake something sweet and help animals in need on National Cupcake Day

An annual campaign encourages dessert lovers to get baking on National Cupcake Day to support furry friends across the country.

National Cupcake Day, held on Feb. 28, has been an annual event in Canada for the last ten years.

Participants are encouraged to bake sweet treats at home and make a donation in support of local SPCAs, humane shelters or rescue groups.

Bakers can also snap a photo of their creation and submit it for a chance to win a prize.

More information on National Cupcake Day can be found here.