BARRIE
    • Bail granted to man charged with attempted murder in Shelburne break-in

    A man charged with attempted murder following what police say was a violent break-in last month in Shelburne is out on bail.

    Paul McNevan has been behind bars in a Milton jail since being charged in connection with an overnight break-in at a home on Oct. 26.

    Those who live in the area told CTV News an axe was used in the attack, and a security camera at the home's front door was spray-painted.

    A publication ban imposed in court on Tuesday prevents any evidence presented during the bail hearing from being published.

    McNevan also faces charges of aggravated assault, disguise with intent, carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief, and possession of opioids.

    As part of his bail conditions, McNevan can't communicate with the alleged victim or be near the home where the break-in occurred. He is also banned from having any weapons.

    According to court staff, McNevan has no criminal record.

    He is due back in court on Dec. 12.

    The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.

