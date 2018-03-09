

CTV Barrie





The OPP are investigating after plastic bags filled with meat were found floating in a Grey County river.

Provincial police were contacted on Wednesday after the bags were found in the Big Head River near Grey Road 12 in Meaford. It wasn’t clear if the meat was from an animal or a human.

The bags were fished out and it was determined that they were filled with portions of a deer carcass.

A further investigation revealed that a pickup truck was parked on the bridge at Big Head River for a long period of time on Monday night.

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has been contacted.