Police are calling a man accused of robbing a convenience store in Barrie over the weekend a "badly dressed bandit."

Police say the suspect was armed with a weapon when he demanded cash from a Circle K worker on Saturday night.

They say that after the employee handed over the money the man ran from the store located on Cundles Road West.

Police want to identify the suspect who was wearing grey track pants rolled up to his knees, high cut dark socks and white sneakers.

Detectives are asking the public to contact them with any information on the alleged robbery.