Bad artists to take centre stage at upcoming Orillia Library event

Orillia's Public Library is giving the least talented artists a chance to show off what they've got with its latest event.

The library will hold what's known as a "Bad Art" Night, challenging participants to create unique "disasterpieces."

"You don't have to be good at art; it is, in fact, better if you are bad at it; it makes it funnier, it makes it goofier," said Library Technician Chanel Craigie.

The event is for those aged 18 and older and costs $5 per person.

Prizes will be awarded to the worst art creations made.

Bad Art Night takes place on January 20.