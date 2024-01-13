Bad artists to take centre stage at upcoming Orillia Library event

BARRIE
    A art piece on display at the Orillia Public Library on Jan., 12, 2024 (Steve Mann/CTV News). A art piece on display at the Orillia Public Library on Jan., 12, 2024 (Steve Mann/CTV News).
    Orillia's Public Library is giving the least talented artists a chance to show off what they've got with its latest event.

    The library will hold what's known as a "Bad Art" Night, challenging participants to create unique "disasterpieces."

    "You don't have to be good at art; it is, in fact, better if you are bad at it; it makes it funnier, it makes it goofier," said Library Technician Chanel Craigie.

    The event is for those aged 18 and older and costs $5 per person.

    Prizes will be awarded to the worst art creations made.

    Bad Art Night takes place on January 20.  

