He’s been coined by police as the ‘Backpack Bandit’ and they have linked another alleged robbery to him.

Barrie police say the robbery happened just before 5:00 a.m. on Friday, at the Circle K Convenience Store on 477 Grove Street East.

Allegedly, the robber entered the store armed with what appeared to be bear repellant and fired the spray at the clerk.

Police say the suspect fled on foot after taking some cash and cigarettes. The clerk was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’-11” with dark coloured eyebrows and wearing a black sweater, black pants, a black toque, black balaclava, and black shoes.

Police say they believe this is the same suspect who robbed the Circle K Convenience Store on 353 Duckworth St. on Wednesday, April 10 just before 5:00 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Barrie police or Crime Stoppers.