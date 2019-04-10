

Barrie police is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted for a robbery at convenience store.

Officers responded to a robbery at the at the Circle K Convenience Store at 353 Duckworth Street at 4:51 a.m Wednesday.

Police say the lone suspect entered the store armed with what appeared to be a bear repellent type product and a knife.

They say the suspect placed a black backpack on the counter and demanded money. The clerk complied and the suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’11, wearing black sweater, black pants, black toque, black balaclava and black shoes. A neatly folded red coloured bandana was tucked into the front left hip area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.