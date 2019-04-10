Featured
Backpack Bandit robs Barrie convenience store
Barrie police is appealing to the public to help identify a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery on April 10, 2019 (Courtesy: Barrie Police)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 2:27PM EDT
Barrie police is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted for a robbery at convenience store.
Officers responded to a robbery at the at the Circle K Convenience Store at 353 Duckworth Street at 4:51 a.m Wednesday.
Police say the lone suspect entered the store armed with what appeared to be a bear repellent type product and a knife.
They say the suspect placed a black backpack on the counter and demanded money. The clerk complied and the suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5’11, wearing black sweater, black pants, black toque, black balaclava and black shoes. A neatly folded red coloured bandana was tucked into the front left hip area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.