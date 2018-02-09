Featured
Backhoe stolen from farm in Oro-Medonte
The OPP are trying to locate a a 2017 John Deere 310SL Backhoe stolen from a farm in Oro-Medonte on Feb. 9, 2018 (Submitted photo)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 4:42PM EST
Provincial police are investigating after backhoe was stolen from a farm in Oro-Medonte.
Police say the John Deer 310SL Backhoe was stolen sometime overnight from a farm field on Line 6 South.
The backhoe was being used by a company that specializes in ground drainage.
The backhoe has a vehicle identification number of 1T0310SLAHD319716 and is valued at $130,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.