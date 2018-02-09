

Provincial police are investigating after backhoe was stolen from a farm in Oro-Medonte.

Police say the John Deer 310SL Backhoe was stolen sometime overnight from a farm field on Line 6 South.

The backhoe was being used by a company that specializes in ground drainage.

The backhoe has a vehicle identification number of 1T0310SLAHD319716 and is valued at $130,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.