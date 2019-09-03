Featured
Back to school safety warning
School buses can be seen in this undated photo. (CTV Barrie)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 6:41AM EDT
It's back-to-school season and police are reminding motorists that students are once again on the roads.
Various police forces have been putting out warnings to remind Ontario drivers to keep an eye out for little ones at cross-walks.
They're also suggesting that grown-ups brush up on the rules around school buses: If you don't stop for a stopped school bus, you face a fine of 400 to two-thousand dollars.