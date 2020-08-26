BARRIE, ONT. -- With less than two weeks to the start of school, Dr. Lisa Simon, Associate Medical Officer of Health for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, chats with CTV’s Madison Erhardt about back to school concerns.

Madison: Some parents are planning to keep their kids home for the first few weeks of classes. Is there any advantage to this?

Dr. Simon: There could be both advantages and disadvantages to this.

Advantages might be if they are concerned about what protocols might look like in school, or they have a particularly high-risk situation with their child at home. They want to let things get ironed out before their child comes to school, then I suppose that is a choice that a family might make.

The disadvantage might be that their child would miss out on those first few weeks of establishing a routine.

Madison: If a child does get COVID-19, how should parents handle it?

Dr. Simon: I think the first thing is that if a child gets any symptoms related to COVID-19 or any symptoms at all that is new or unusual for that child - because there are a range of symptoms that could be COVID - they should seek testing for COVID and stay home from school, and self-isolate themselves until they receive the test result.

If that test result comes back positive, then that lab result would be recorded to public health, and then public health would follow up with the family and advise on what precautions that child and family need to take.

Madison: Could the return to school result in the start of a second wave?

Dr. Simon: What we have seen from experience in other countries where schools have either remained open or reopened is that that process of school reopening hasn’t typically resulted in a significant increase in community transmission or second wave.

So, school reopening really needs to be seen in the context of all the other things we are doing as a society, all the other ways in which we are interacting.

If we continue to take precautions, both within school and out of school, then hopefully, we will decrease the chance of seeing a community-wide recurrence.