Back to school armed with vaccinations

The start of a new school year is a few short weeks away.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) offers vaccination clinics throughout the community to help children and youth aged four to 17 years to catch up and stay on track with their publicly funded, routine vaccines before classes begin.

"Many children missed out on receiving required vaccines during the pandemic, so it is particularly important that kids receive the immunizations that help to protect against diseases like whooping cough, measles and meningitis before they are back at school," said Mary Ann Holmes, acting vice president of clinical service.

"Vaccination is safe, and ensuring that your child's immunizations are up to date is an effective way to avoid preventable infections that can cause serious illness and spread in the community and at school," she said.

The health unit recommends getting immunized according to the publicly funded immunization schedule.

Ontario's Immunization of School Pupils Act requires students to be vaccinated for tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella and meningococcal disease or have a valid exemption.

Parents and caregivers whose children have not received all recommended vaccines for their age or are unsure of which vaccines are needed should speak to their child's healthcare provider or the health unit as soon as possible.

Families with school-age children who are eligible or overdue for their routine vaccines and who do not have a healthcare provider can book an immunization appointment for the clinic at 29 Sperling Drive in Barrie or at one of the health unit offices in Collingwood, Cookstown, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Midland and Orillia.

Visit smdhu.org for more information about routine and required vaccines or speak with a public health professional by calling Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, Mon. to Fri. between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.