Back to phonics: Ontario invests in language curriculum for Simcoe Muskoka schools

The public and Catholic school boards in Simcoe County and Muskoka will receive provincial funding to help students recover from two years of COVID-19 disruptions.

In a release issued Monday, the province said the funding would support returning to "a more normal school year next year" by improving literacy and making "longer-term reforms to modernize the way reading is taught, with a focus on phonics."

"Ontario is overhauling the language curriculum," Education Minister Stephen Lecce stated in the release.

The minister noted the province would start "investing in new reading supports for students and hiring more specialized staff to help put our province and country on a strong footing to compete globally and thrive economically."

The Simcoe County District School Board will receive $662,737,168 million in funding, including:

$7.5 million in learning recovery funding

$83.1 million in special education funding

$2.44 million in mental health and well-being funding

$21.8 million in funding for transportation

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board is projected to receive $279,988,657 million in funding, including:

$3.46 million in learning recovery funding

$38 million in special education funding

$1.3 million in mental health and well-being funding

$13.6 million in funding for transportation

Lecce said the province would "bridge learning gaps" through increased small group tutoring programs.

The province-wide program will start in April and continue until Dec. 31, 2022, "to ensure continuity of access to tutoring to ensure students can catch up as they start the next school year."