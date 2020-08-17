BARRIE, ONT. -- Service will increase on the Barrie GO Transit line next month as schools and more workplaces reopen.

Metrolinx describes the changes to its rail and bus routes as the most significant in its history.

It says it's increasing service because more customers are returning to transit.

Starting Sept. 5, the Barrie line will run 29 trips each weekday. The following week, weekend service will ramp up.

Metrolinx says face masks will continue to be mandatory, and it has also installed seat dividers on many more vehicles to provide more protection while travelling.

With files from CTV Barrie