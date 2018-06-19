

CTV Barrie





Police believe there may be more victims after charging a Whitchurch-Stouffville man with multiple counts of sexual assault.

Wayne Rose is accused of sexually assaulting children between the ages of five and 14 over a 20-year period, dating back to 1988.

Investigators say the 53-year-old man was known to have babysat for his alleged victims. More recently, police say he attended community functions dressed as Santa or the Easter Bunny.

The York Regional Police special victims unit is asking anyone who may have been a victim, or may have any information to contact police.

Rose is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on July 10.