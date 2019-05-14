

CTV Barrie





Police are investigating after a newborn baby was found outside the Georgina Fire station in Sutton in the early hours on Tuesday morning.

York Regional Police say the baby boy, who is believed to be two days old, was taken to Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket and "appears to be healthy."

Fire crews heard the baby crying when they returned from a call just after 3 a.m. They say the baby was wrapped in a blanket, wearing clothing and a diaper, and placed near the back door. The baby was warm, leading them to believe he wasn't out in the cold for very long.

Police have now shifted their concern to the well-being of his mother. "At least she did the right thing, and took the baby - that obviously she was having some challenges with – to a place of safety, which is great. We just want to make sure she's okay," said York Regional Police Constable Andy Pattenden.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video of the area. The fire station is located between the Sutton Curling Club, an arena, and two seniors' residences, none of which appear to have security cameras outside.

At this point, police say their focus is not on laying any charges, but on finding the baby's mother, understanding her challenges, and providing any support she may need.

The baby has been taken into the care of the Children's Aid Society.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.