Caledon OPP is investigating two break-ins that they say happened on Tuesday evening in Bolton.

Officers say the break-ins happened at homes in the area of Highway 50 and Bolton Heights Road while the homeowners were away on vacation.

According to police, the suspects got into both homes through a rear window.

One of the neighbours reported a suspicious man walking up his driveway and into his neighbour’s backyard.

Police are trying to determine what was stolen from each residence.

Caledon OPP is asking residents in the area to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity between Tuesday and Thursday.

Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police also offered these tips to keep your home safe while you are away: