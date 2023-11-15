BARRIE
    • Axe and chainsaw-wielding man arrested after 10-hour police standoff in Midland

    Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are parked in the area of Everton Road in the Town of Midland, Ont., on Tues., Nov. 14, 2023. (Source: OPP) Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are parked in the area of Everton Road in the Town of Midland, Ont., on Tues., Nov. 14, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    Police arrested an axe and chainsaw-wielding man after a more than 10-hour standoff in Midland.

    OPP officers with the Southern Georgian Bay detachment were called to an Everton Road home early Tuesday afternoon concerning a dispute inside the residence.

    Police say the accused was threatening the occupants of the house while armed with an axe and a running chainsaw.

    The occupants managed to flee, leaving the suspect alone inside the home.

    There was a heavy police presence as officers tried for hours to convince him to exit the residence.

    They closed the area to traffic and advised nearby residents to shelter in their homes until they could resolve the situation.

    Members of the OPP tactics and rescue unit, the K9 unit, and crisis negotiators were called in to assist, and police say just after midnight, officers entered the home and arrested the suspect without injury.

    The 62-year-old Midland man is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and failing to comply with a probation order.

    He was held in police custody pending a bail hearing.

