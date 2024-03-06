Avoid the dangers of waterways this spring

Due to spring-like temperatures, Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA) advises people to avoid waterways, ditches, ponds, and lakes.

As spring approaches, rain and melting snow are expected to break up ice along watercourses, lakes, ponds and streams.

"These hazardous conditions can cause life-threatening injury if a person falls into the extremely cold water," the NVCA stated in a release.

Recreational users, such as anglers, canoeists, hikers, hunters, and others, should be cautious around waterways because of the potential risk.

The NVCA recommends keeping children and pets away from bodies of water and avoid walking in any ice-covered areas.

If you live near a body of water, move objects like chairs or benches away from the edge to prevent them from being swept away during spring high water.

The NVCA will continue monitoring waterways and issue flood messages as conditions permit. For more information, call your local Conservation Authority.