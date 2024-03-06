BARRIE
Barrie

    • Avoid the dangers of waterways this spring

    Ice conditions on Lake Simcoe on Wed., Feb. 28, 2024. (Source: York Regional Police) Ice conditions on Lake Simcoe on Wed., Feb. 28, 2024. (Source: York Regional Police)
    Share

    Due to spring-like temperatures, Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA) advises people to avoid waterways, ditches, ponds, and lakes.

    As spring approaches, rain and melting snow are expected to break up ice along watercourses, lakes, ponds and streams.

    "These hazardous conditions can cause life-threatening injury if a person falls into the extremely cold water," the NVCA stated in a release.

    Recreational users, such as anglers, canoeists, hikers, hunters, and others, should be cautious around waterways because of the potential risk.

    The NVCA recommends keeping children and pets away from bodies of water and avoid walking in any ice-covered areas.

    If you live near a body of water, move objects like chairs or benches away from the edge to prevent them from being swept away during spring high water.

    The NVCA will continue monitoring waterways and issue flood messages as conditions permit. For more information, call your local Conservation Authority.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    King Charles holds audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    King Charles held an audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, the Royal Family wrote to social media. Buckingham Palace's communications department would not provide details of the meeting, beyond confirming it took place prior to the afternoon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News