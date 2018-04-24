

Police are now confirming that human remains found on Saturday in the Grand River belong to Kaden Young.

The OPP said on Tuesday that the results of an autopsy confirmed what many had already suspected since the weekend.

Young’s mother told police that her van became caught up in the river as it swelled its banks on Feb. 21 near their home community of Waldemar.

She reported that she had been able to pull her son to safety, but lost his grip on him as the river raged.

The boy’s disappearance prompted a large-scale search by police and hundreds of volunteers.

Young’s remains were found by a man fishing at the Belwood Bridge, about 13 kilometres downstream of Waldemar.

A vigil in Young’s memory has been organized for 8 p.m. Wednesday at the bridge. A funeral will take place May 5 at the Compass Church in Mono.