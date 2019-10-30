After months of consultations, the expert panel tasked with fixing a botched Ontario Autism Program has handed over its recommendations to the province.

"Our government has made the redesign of the Ontario Autism Program one of our top priorities," stated Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services. "Our goal is to design a needs-based, sustainable program that supports as many children and youth on the autism spectrum and their families as possible."

The advisory panel, made up of parents, autistic adults, psychologists and behavioural analysts, was appointed after a massive outcry forced the government to backtrack on its plan.

That program would have seen families receiving a maximum of $20,000 a year for kids under six, with funding dropping to $5,000 per year until they were 18, based on family income.

Families launched waves of protests, saying that services should be based on a child's needs, not income.

The previous minister responsible for bringing that program forward was demoted with Minister Smith taking over the file.

Back in July, Smith committed to fixing the issues, stating, "I have every confidence that together, we will get this right."

The advisory panel wrote in the report that with a $600 million annual budget, the autism program would need to impose yearly caps on the amount families would receive, stating that it would be "unavoidable into the foreseeable future."

The panel pushed the necessity for a needs-based program but said that with the significant number of children on waitlists for treatment, only those with a "confirmed autism diagnosis" would begin receiving government funding.

The minister said he is reviewing the report carefully, "giving it the time and consideration it deserves," and it will serve as a "foundation for the new Ontario Autism Program."

The province plans to have the new program in place for April 2020.

-With files from The Canadian Press