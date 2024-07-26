Autism advocates concerned over Catholic board's budget for special needs students

Autism Ontario is raising concerns about a lack of support for special needs students at a Simcoe County school board this coming school year.

On Friday, Autism Ontario issued a press release spotlighting the group's worries regarding budgetary and resource allocation decisions for the upcoming school year at the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB). According to the group, the board has been excluding its Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC) members from consultation processes over recent months.

"We want to encourage [SMCDSB] to continue to work with the (SEAC) that they've had a very strong relationship historically," said Tanya Jewell, the subject matter expert for education advocacy for Autism Ontario. "So we're hoping it gets back on track and they consult to find a solution."

Autism Ontario is worried that despite what they said is a 3.9 per cent budget increase in special education funding for the upcoming school year, the SEAC's recommended staffing level increases were "not implemented or acknowledged."

The SMCDSB says it remains dedicated to supporting students with special needs. However, in written information provided to CTV News, the school board says it is operating in a challenging financial situation and has gotten approval to run a $6 million deficit this year.

According to the SMCDSB, the number of special needs students enrolling far surpasses the number graduating. The board says that it supports a higher number of students than the provincial average:

Special education students – 21 per cent of total student population (provincial average 17 per cent)

Autism – 11.6 per cent of the total student population (provincial average 7.9 per cent)

Behaviour – 5.7 per cent of total student population (provincial average 3 per cent)

"We share the same objectives as the SEAC; we all want our students to receive the best possible support," said Frances Bagley, the SMCDSB Director of Education, in a statement. "Our challenges are significant, and we are committed to working collaboratively with SEAC, the Ministry and our other stakeholders as we move forward.

The statement continued, "We hear the concerns and will work together to find solutions for this year and establish sustainability in the coming years."

In information provided to CTV News, the school board claims that it is operating with a budget funded by the Ministry of Education, saying the funding does not meet the growing demand.

"We believe in equal access to top-quality education, which is why our government has significantly increased funding for special education across Ontario," said a spokesperson for Todd Smith, the Minister of Education.

According to the ministry, the government has invested over $3.5 billion in core special education funding for the new school year, up by over $100 million year over year. According to the government, an additional $8.5 million is being invested into the SMCDSB for a total of over $313 million.

Jewell of Autism Ontario acknowledges the challenging financial reality facing the school board. However, she says they are not the only ones in such a position, and difficult decisions must be made.

She's hopeful consultation with the SEAC will continue until a solution they consider adequate is agreed upon.

"Personally, I think there is a need for more funding. However, when we don't have the control over that, I think we have to work with best with what we have," Jewell said.

"We have to make choices. It all comes down to budget choices and they have to be choices that are safe, that are in the best interest of all the students involved and can't be at the detriment of a segment of the population and certainly not the most vulnerable students at the board."