Aurora's free art gallery in the park open for tiny creations

A tiny little art show has popped up in Aurora Town Park.

Currently, there are 10 pieces of art carefully placed in the sturdy wooden box, said Nichole Campsall, the cultural development coordinator with the Community Services Department.

“Anybody in the community can place a piece in there. We have a canvas, hand-drawn card, a painted rock and a beaded piece.”

Campsall explained the project works by artists leaving a piece of their art and perhaps taking one they appreciate.

“It’s the anonymity aspect as well. Some people are shy about their work, so they don’t necessarily want to show their face, but they do want to show their art.”

The box was erected in September during Aurora’s Culture days, that ran from Sept. 23 to Oct. 16.

The free art gallery was based on the Little Free Libraries that have popped up worldwide.

Campsall said local artist Clarissa M. Lewis who works with the Stealth Art Collective came up with the idea while working on Aurora’s public art master plan.

“We wanted to introduce people to art in public spaces,” Campsall said.

She said that the little art gallery is a closed wooden box that has already handled several snow and ice storms well.

The Little Free Art Gallery can be found at Aurora Town Park at the fork in the path along Wells Street and is the first of two galleries to be installed. The second’s location has yet to be determined. However, it has been constructed and will be erected later this year.

Guidelines

Ensure content is respectful of all community members and appropriate for all ages.

Be considerate of the gallery and other pieces in the gallery when placing your work and/or taking a piece.

Use non-toxic materials.

All pieces should fall within, or approximately to, 3-inch x 3-inch (7.5 cm x 7.5 cm) in size.

Visitors to the Little Free Art Gallery are invited to share a photo of their visit or art piece by tagging the Town of Aurora on social media and using #LittleFreeArtGalleryAurora.