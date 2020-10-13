BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are appealing for witnesses to a shooting in Aurora Sunday night in the area of Bayview Avenue and Wellington Street East.

York Regional Police say a 34-year-old man was approached and attacked by at least two men around 10:45 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the victim outside his house on Deerglen Trail, suffering gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators are asking anyone with security or dashcam footage or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.