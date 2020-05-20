BARRIE -- The Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of a worker at a trucking yard in Vaughan.

According to police, an Aurora man was killed when he was pinned between two transport trucks on Kirby Road near Keele Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say that when they arrived, the 51-year-old man was pronounced dead.

The details of exactly how the incident happened have not been released.

York Regional Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.