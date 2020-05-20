Aurora man killed in industrial accident at trucking yard
Published Wednesday, May 20, 2020 12:01PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 20, 2020 12:28PM EDT
An Aurora man was killed in an industrial accident at a trucking yard in Vaughan on Tues., May 19, 2020.
BARRIE -- The Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of a worker at a trucking yard in Vaughan.
According to police, an Aurora man was killed when he was pinned between two transport trucks on Kirby Road near Keele Street on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers say that when they arrived, the 51-year-old man was pronounced dead.
The details of exactly how the incident happened have not been released.
York Regional Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.