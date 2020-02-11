BARRIE -- An Aurora man has been found guilty of an armed robbery that happened nine years ago in Bradford.

The 27-year-old man was arrested six years after the Country Style Donuts on Holland Street West was held up on Nov. 7, 2011.

According to officers, the Aurora man, who would have been 18 at the time, wore a mask and was armed with a gun when he robbed the coffee shop.

Police say forensic evidence, including DNA and fingerprints, left at the scene helped to identify him.

He was convicted of the crime in a Bradford court and is scheduled to be sentenced in April.