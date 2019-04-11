

CTV Barrie





An Aurora man has been charged with impaired and careless driving after a two-vehicle collision in Innisfil on Wednesday.

South Simcoe Police say they were called to the collision on Highway 88 near Highway 400 by a witness who claimed one of the drivers was showing signs of intoxication.

When officers arrived, they arrested a man at the scene for impaired driving and transported him to South Division for breath tests. Police say readings were recorded at nearly twice the legal limit.

The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.