BARRIE -- A 36-year-old Aurora man faces serious charges following a collision that claimed the life of a Brampton woman over Christmas.

The crash happened on Dec. 25 shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive West and Fossil Hill Road in Vaughan.

Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. While there, the condition of a 68-year-old woman worsened. She died nearly a month later from complications from her injuries.

The accused is charged with impaired driving causing death, dangerous operation causing death, and failing to comply with a breath test causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to answer to the charges.