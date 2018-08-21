

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for parts of the region.

The weather agency says there is a possibility of 30 to 50mm of rainfall along with strong winds on Tuesday.

The heaviest showers and thunderstorms will occur during the afternoon and early evening.

Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and water pooling on roadways.

The rainfall warning and thunderstorm watch is in effect for the following areas:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!