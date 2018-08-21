Featured
August storm carries warnings from Environment Canada
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 11:44AM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for parts of the region.
The weather agency says there is a possibility of 30 to 50mm of rainfall along with strong winds on Tuesday.
The heaviest showers and thunderstorms will occur during the afternoon and early evening.
Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and water pooling on roadways.
The rainfall warning and thunderstorm watch is in effect for the following areas:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!