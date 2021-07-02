BARRIE, ONT. -- An 18-year-old man faces a slew of charges after a police chase on ATVs in Innisfil on Thursday.

According to police, officers received complaints about a group on ATVs trespassing and damaging private property and being "unnecessarily" noisy in the 7th Line and Webster Boulevard area.

Two officers on ATVs responded and found riders on three ATVs and one dirt bike on a trail.

Police say two of the all-terrain vehicles and the dirt bike stopped for the officers while the third ATV rider sped away.

Police say the two officers pursued the man as he left the private property and continued speeding westbound on Jans Boulevard.

To protect public safety, the officers backed off the chase.

They later identified the suspect and placed him under arrest.

The 18-year-old Innisfil man is charged with:

Dangerous operation

Flight from police

Stunt driving

Speeding 105 km/h in posted 50 zone

Operate motor vehicle no insurance

G1 licence holder - unaccompanied by qualified driver

Drive motor vehicle - no plates

Enter premises when entry prohibited

The accused had his licence suspended for seven days, and the ATV was impounded for 14.

Police say provincial offence notices are pending against the other riders.