ATV driver thrown in rollover collision not wearing helmet: OPP
Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020 2:06PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- An ATV rider who chose not to wear a helmet is in the hospital after being thrown from the vehicle, Grey Bruce OPP said.
Police say the driver lost control while rounding a corner on Dorcas Bay Road in Northern Bruce Peninsula.
The 38-year-old driver was rushed to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
No charges have been laid at this time.