BARRIE -- Police are investigating a crash involving an ATV that has sent the rider to a Toronto-area hospital in serious condition after being ejected from the vehicle.

According to police, officers responded to the crash in Melancthon on private property around 4:06 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the 43-year-old Southgate man wasn't wearing a helmet at the time he reportedly, "rolled his ATV," suffering serious injuries.

The driver was taken to a local hospital by EMS and later transported by ORNG Air Ambulance to a Toronto Hospital.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing and charges may be pending.