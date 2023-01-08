ATV crash kills rider on Highway 35 in Haliburton County

Provincial police are investigating an All-terrain vehicle collision that killed a lone rider on Highway 35 in the County of Haliburton Sunday morning.

Police responded to the single vehicle crash just before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 35 near Matbanick Road in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.

OPP said the lone rider, a 43-year-old Dysart et al man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 35 remained closed between Highway 118 and Kushog Lake Road for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.