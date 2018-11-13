

CTV Barrie





Police have charged two men after a stolen vehicle was abandoned on Beacon Road near the CTV station in Barrie on Monday.

Barrie Police say they located the stolen car on Montserrand Street just before 9 p.m.

Officers placed a spike belt in front of it to avoid pursuit and waited for any suspects to return to the car.

Approximately two hours later, police say the suspects attempted to drive off.

The belt quickly deflated one of the tires, the occupants of the vehicle fled the area on foot.

The K9 unit tracked down one suspect on Bryne Drive, and a second suspect was located on Fairview Road.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on separate dates.