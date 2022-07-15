Attempted murder charges laid in downtown Barrie 2019 stabbing

Three years after a violent stabbing in downtown Barrie, police say both men responsible face charges after one fled the country.

On July 27, 2019, police found a 28-year-old man on Dunlop Street West between Bayfield Street and Maple Avenue with life-threatening injuries.

They reported the man had been stabbed with an edged weapon. He was airlifted to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Days after the incident, officers with the homicide unit identified two suspects and issued warrants for their arrest.

Months later, in September, Toronto police arrested 33-year-old Andrew Tevoi Ford Smith on several outstanding warrants held by Barrie police.

He was brought to the Barrie detachment and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. He has since been released with conditions.

Police say they learned the other wanted man, Vishwanath Mangal, had fled Canada.

"For almost three years, Barrie police detectives worked diligently to track his movement through the Caribbean and South America," a release states on Friday.

Police say Mangal was arrested in Saint Kitts in November 2021, and arrangements were made to extradite him to Canada.

On Thursday, Barrie police charged the 25-year-old man with attempted murder and aggravated assault.