Attempted murder charges laid following Aurora double-stabbing

A 33-year-old man faces multiple charges in connection with a stabbing in Aurora.

York Regional Police say officers responded to a call about an injured person shortly after midnight on Sunday in the area of Yonge and Spruce streets.

Officers arrived to find two men with stab wounds.

They say one victim had a serious injury, while the other appeared to be minor.

Police say the two victims were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they identified and arrested the suspect.

He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and two counts of failing to comply with undertaking.

Investigators encourage witnesses to come forward.

They are also looking for any video surveillance of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7341 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.