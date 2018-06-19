Attempted murder charges against three men have been dropped after a bizarre shooting in Oro-Medonte.

Larry Parisien, Cory Greenspoon and Taylor McIsack walked out of an Orillia courthouse as free men on Tuesday.

Police arrested the trio back in May after a 37-year-old Aurora man was found in his car along Old Barrie Road with gunshot wounds.

Lawyers for the three men have been fighting the charges since the arrests were first made.

Greenspoon’s bail lawyer, Mitchell Worsoff, said on Tuesday his client “wasn’t even present when this alleged victim was shot.”

Worsoff went on to say he’s baffled at how the arrest could have even occurred.

“It turns out the case was meritless” says defence lawyer Aaron Spektor.

CTV News has learned the alleged victim could be facing charges in this case. Police did not offer a comment on Tuesday.

There is a publication ban protecting the victim's identity.