Provincial police have charged a Clearview man with attempted murder in connection to a hit and run in Stayner.

Police say a 19-year-old man was struck by a vehicle on Brock Street around 5 a.m. Thursday.

He was transported to a trauma center in Toronto in serious condition.

The OPP have charged Isaiah Crawkey, 19, of Clearview with attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and aggravated assault.

The accused has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17.