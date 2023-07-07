Attempted armed robbery and assault leaves Bradford councillor shaken

"Thank God I'm alive, and thank God he didn't shoot my staff."

Bradford Councillor Peter Dykie Jr. says the "traumatizing" attempted armed robbery and assault at his jewelry store on Holland Street East has left him shaken.

Bradford Jewellery on Holland Street East in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

Dykie, the owner of Bradford Jewellery, says three armed men rushed into his shop and started smashing the showcases Thursday afternoon.

"It happened so fast. One guy with a gun, two guys with knapsacks and hammers," he says.

The councillor of 40 years says while two men used hammers to try and break the countertop glass, another held a gun on him.

"He ordered everybody to hit the floor, and then I went towards him to say, 'No, no, no," Dykie recalls.

"All I cared about is that the guy didn't shoot me. He hit me over the head [with the gun], split my head open."

Would-be thieves allegedly smashed the showcase glass with hammers at a Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., jewelry shop on Thurs., July 6, 2023. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

South Simcoe police say the failed smash-and-grab-style robbery happened around 4:20 p.m. by three masked suspects, who fled empty-handed in a grey, four-door vehicle.

Deputy Mayor Raj Sandhu released a statement following the incident, saying he was "devastated" to learn about the attempted robbery and assault.

"Peter Dykie is not only the owner of this local business, he is my dear friend and fellow council member," Sandhu noted. "This brazen attack has left many residents, fellow business owners, and Peter's family and friends shaken," Sandhu added.

Councillor Peter Dykie Jr. suffered a head injury following an attempted robbery and assault at his jewelry shop in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., on Fri., July 7, 2023. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

Dykie says he's grateful he walked away with only minor injuries.

"Scary, very traumatizing. Makes you think how life can change from one day to another," he says. "I thought the guy was going to shoot me. It's just hard to believe."

Police hope to identify the suspects, described as Black men in their late teens to early 20s, all wearing black balaclava-style masks.

One suspect is roughly six feet tall with a thin build and wore black pants and a black sweater with a red circular logo.

The second suspect is roughly five feet seven inches tall, with a medium build, and wore a half black and half white Nike tech fleece sweater, black sweatpants and possibly carried a reusable red bag.

The third suspect wore black clothing.

"We are going to do everything we can to locate, identify and hold these individuals accountable for what’s gone on," said South Simcoe Police Criminal Investigation Bureau Det. Const. Andrew Smith.

"We all as a community - to work together and to improve the community - there's no need for people coming in and doing such a violent crime to anybody," Dykie concluded.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information, security or dash cam footage to contact the police at 905-775-3311 via email or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.