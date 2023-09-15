Attempted abduction of two girls in New Tecumseth under investigation

A 45-year-old man faces charges after allegedly attempting to abduct two girls in New Tecumseth.

Nottawasaga OPP says the incident happened Wednesday evening, around 7:30, at Treetops Park.

Police say a man approached the two girls and tried to convince them to accompany him to a vehicle.

The girls declined and police say they were immediately notified.

The accused, from New Tecumseth, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted abduction of a person under the age of 14.

He also faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of mischief.

He is being held pending a bail hearing.

Investigators urge anyone with information, dash cam or home security footage of the immediate area, to contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.