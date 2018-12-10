

CTV Barrie





Provincial Police are investigating a break and enter after an ATM was stolen from a business in Bracebridge early Saturday morning.

The OPP say at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, two suspects driving an older dark coloured truck broke into a gas station on Highway 11.

Police were alerted after one of the suspects triggered an alarm.

Video surveillance and evidence left at the scene are currently being investigated by police with the assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Unit.