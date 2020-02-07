THE BLUE MOUNTAINS -- Sixty snowboarders from across North America hit the slopes at the Alpine Ski Club west of Collingwood, racing in the Nor-Am Cup.

With this being one step away from the big leagues for the athletes, the pressure is on.

"If they get a good result here, they can get into the World Cup Race," explained Alpine Ski Club coach Jonas Brook.

Competitors from Japan, Australia and the UK also took part in Friday's event, but the Nor-Am is a special opportunity for snowboarders from Ontario and Quebec.

Kaylie Buck rose through the ranks on the Ontario snowboard racing circuit and has made the step up to the national team. After winning today's event, the 19-year-old is ready for the upcoming World Cup, with her sights set on Beijing 2022.

"Of course, that's the ultimate goal," she admitted. "Soon as you see it on tv you say, 'that's where I want to be.' But 2022 is coming up fast, and hopefully, I can get the results I need, and I'm still young, so 2026 is also in my brain."

The World Cup is scheduled for Feb. 29 at Blue Mountain.