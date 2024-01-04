'At a loss for words,' Driver with no licence found with cannabis, open liquor in vehicle: OPP
Provincial police are frustrated and say enough is enough after "too many arrests already this year for impaired driving," after an Orangeville woman was charged with being impaired following a collision.
According to police, the 33-year-old woman was arrested after the single-vehicle crash in Caledon that happened around 5:30 a.m. on Old School Road near Heart Lake Road.
"Making matters worse is the fact the driver had no driver's licence and should not have been driving the vehicle in the first place," noted OPP Const. Ian Michel, alleging officers also found open cannabis and alcohol in the vehicle.
"This is not acceptable!" OPP posted on social media concerning the incident.
The accused was charged with impaired driving, careless driving, driving without a licence, and having open alcohol and cannabis in the vehicle.
"I'm at a loss for words and, quite frankly, still amazed that people are dumb enough to drink and drive in this day and age. I'm not sure what else can be done to show people the absolutely disastrous consequences that driving drunk or high can have. It comes down to people being responsible for their own actions and driving like proper adults, which is obviously hard for some," stated Const. Michel.
In the Caledon area, police said in the past four days, four people had been arrested for impaired driving.
Provincial police released sobering stats in the first week of the New Year, reporting that the OPP Festive R.I.D.E. campaign from mid-November until January 2 resulted in nearly 1,500 impaired driving charges.
In 2023, OPP says over 400 people lost their lives in collisions, with 50 of them due to an impaired-related crash.
