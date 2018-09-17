The third week of September is known as the September asthma peak.

Hospital admissions for children with asthma rise 20 to 25 percent during the month that has kids heading back to the classrooms.

Officials say the close proximity to other children and the germs they carry may lead to the exposure of viral infections and colds. Classrooms can also expose children to allergens like dust, moulds and animal dander that leave children more susceptible to asthma attacks.

“As children start returning to the classroom, a few simple precautions can prevent a trip to the emergency room,” said Vanessa Foran, President and CEO of Asthma Canada. “The common-sense tips that we suggest can drastically increase the likelihood of a safe and symptom-free return to school.”

Asthma Canada suggests making sure your child’s teacher and school officials are made aware of what triggers his/her asthma and how to prevent and treat it. They also recommend teaching your child to properly wash their hands and get their flu shot every year to help prevent spreading bacteria which can complicate asthma.