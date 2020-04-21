BARRIE -- Orillia’s Soldier’s Memorial Hospital is sending its COVID-19 testing teams directly to senior, retirement and nursing homes to test some of the city’s most vulnerable people.

“We looked at the assessment centre and decided that there was a gap there. Individuals who would not be able to come to the centre because of illness or disability, or inability to ambulate; we were missing them,” says OSMH Director of Integrated Care, Ryan Miller.

The Couchiching COVID Assessment Centre in Orillia has screened more than 1250 people since it opened in mid-March and has tested 366 people.

Now the testing teams will be going directly into local retirement homes, group homes and shelters to test individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms.

The teams have been to one retirement home so far, and three people have been tested. The tests take about 20 seconds to do and about a day to get the results back.

“We want to do as much as we can, from a preventative stance, before something happens in one of our homes,” says Miller.

The hospital’s testing team is available seven days a week. The outdoor location will remain in operation and will work in conjunction with the travelling team.