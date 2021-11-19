Assault outside Bradford LCBO sends one to hospital, two in custody

Barrie, Ont. -

A 28-year-old Toronto man is being treated in the hospital following an assault outside an LCBO in Bradford.

According to South Simcoe Police, the incident happened on Friday afternoon at the liquor store on Holland Street West.

Simcoe County paramedics tell CTV News they received a call about a stabbing shortly after the lunch hour.

They say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Late Friday afternoon, police updated his condition to stable.

Police say they have two people in custody and "do not believe there is any threat to public safety."

The investigation is ongoing.