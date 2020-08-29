BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP in Orillia say they are investigating an assault on Terry Fox Circle on Friday night.

In an online post, the man purporting to be the victim of the assault says he was targeted because he was holding hands with his boyfriend. He alleges that homophobic slurs were made against him and that the attackers also poured beer on him.

On Saturday, OPP were not ready to confirm details of the confrontation. They would not reveal if charges had been laid or say how it all began. They expect to have more to say on Sunday.